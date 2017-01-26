Hot-shooting Florida blows past LSU

LSU's long losing streak got even longer.

The Gators made a school-record 19 3-pointers (in 33 attempts) as they rebounded from back-to-back losses to rout the Tigers 106-71 in an SEC game against LSU on Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

The Gators (15-5, 6-2) used red-hot 3-point shooting to race to a 25-12 lead and roll to a 58-33 halftime cushion.

"This was a really good bounce-back game for us," Florida coach Mike White said.

The Tigers (9-10, 1-7) lost their sixth consecutive game, having allowed an average of 92 points per game during the losing streak. It was their most lopsided SEC home loss since 1963.

"Our defense has been poor this year," LSU coach Johnny Jones said. "We haven't improved."

Devin Robinson led Florida with a career-high 24 points in 25 minutes. Eric Hester, who averages 1.4 points, scored 16 points in 17 minutes, making all five of his shots, all of which were 3-pointers. Juston Leon scored 15, Kevarrius Hayes had 12 and John Egbunu and KeVaughn Allen had 11 apiece.

The Gators, who scored 100 points for the first time this season and pulled within one game of first-place Kentucky in the SEC, had a season-high 24 assists on 36 field goals.

"It was as good an offensive rhythm as we've been in this year," White said. "Credit the ball movement as much as anything. The ball didn't stop. It didn't get stagnant. We just kept moving it."

Duop Reath led LSU with 15 points, Skylar Mays scored 13, but made just 4-of-15 shots, and Wayde Sims had 12 points off the bench.

"We certainly owe our fans an apology," Jones said. "Extremely disappointed in our performance tonight across the board. Players, coaches.

"We did not represent those colors or those letters tonight. I've been coaching for 30-odd years. We have to figure this team out."

Florida's 3-point shooting picked up early in the second half, where it left off in the first. Robinson and Chris Chiozza both made a 3-pointer as the Gators quickly pushed the lead to 66-35.

The lead grew to as much as 39 points and Florida made 19-of-33 3-pointers, compared to 2-of-17 for LSU.

A week earlier, the Gators were 0-for-17 on 3-pointers in a loss to South Carolina, which was followed by a loss to Vanderbilt last Saturday.

"It's crazy," White said. "A week ago, we were 0-for-17 on 3-pointers."

Chiozza made two 3-pointers as the Gators extended an 11-10 lead to 25-12. That left them 6-for-10 on 3-pointers while the Tigers were 0-for-5.

Robinson and Hester each made a 3-pointer as Florida increased the lead to 35-16 after just 12 minutes.

Moments later, Robinson made another 3-pointer, giving the Gators nine 3-pointers, which was the number of field goals LSU had made. Florida averages seven 3-pointers per game.

"I haven't been in a position like this," Jones said. "I haven't had a team that performed that way or recruited a group of guys that performed that way."

The Gators doubled up the Tigers when they took a 42-21 lead and they extended the lead to 58-33 at halftime. Florida made 11-of-15 3-pointers in the first half and LSU made 1-of-9.

"We weren't hanging our hat on doing that," White said of the 3-point shooting. "But my goodness did we shoot the ball well."

It was the fourth consecutive home game in which the Tigers allowed at least 50 points in a half.

NOTES: Senior swingman Canyon Barry, Florida's second-leading scorer (12.4), did not play because of a sprained ankle suffered in practice Monday. ... LSU inserted junior C Elbert Robinson into the starting lineup, his first start of the season and 12th of his career. Robinson has played more than 10 minutes just three times this season with a high of 16. That contributed to LSU's fifth different starting lineup in eight SEC games.