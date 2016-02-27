FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temple, 63, Central Florida 61
February 27, 2016 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senior guard Quenton DeCosey nailed the game-winning jumper with 3.1 seconds left to give Temple 63-61 victory over visiting Central Florida on Saturday afternoon at the Liacouras Center to vault the Owls into first place in the American Athletic Conference.

The Owls, who are 9-4 in games decided by five points or less, won for the 10th time in their last 13 games, improving to 18-10 overall and 12-4 in the AAC, while UCF lost for the seventh-straight time, and 10th time in its last 11 games, dropping to 11-16 and 5-11 in the AAC.

Sophomore forward Obi Enechionyia led the Owls with a team-high 18 points, while DeCosey added 10 of his with 16 before halftime.

Central Florida was led by senior guard and Philadelphia native Daiquan Walker, who scored a game-high 21. Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-6, 300-pound freshman added 13.

Temple took a 31-29 lead into halftime, with Enechionyia and DeCosey leading the way with a combined 21 points.

UCF’s largest lead came in the first half, when the Knights got out to a 17-10 start on a layup by Fall 13:16 left. UCF struggled defensively for almost five minutes, as the Owls chipped away and closed the half with a 21-12 spurt Temple then went on a 21-12 tear to close the half.

