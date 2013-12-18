Florida 77, Memphis 75

(Updated: CHANGES Prather rebounds to four in Para 4 CHANGES Florida shooting to 50.9 in Para 4 CHANGES Pellom point total to 12 in Para 5 CHANGES Finney-Smith rebounds to six in Game Notebook CHANGES Florida turnovers to 17 in Game Notebook)

No. 17 Florida 77, No. 14 Memphis 75: Casey Prather scored 22 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 14 as the Gators edged the Tigers in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Scottie Wilbekin and Michael Frazier II added 11 points apiece for Florida (8-2), which turned away Joe Jackson’s layup with six seconds left to snap the Tigers’ six-game winning streak. Patric Young added eight points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 19 seconds remaining.

Jackson led Memphis (7-2) with 17 points and five assists and Geron Johnson added 13 points. The Tigers trailed by eight with six minutes left before pulling within 77-75 on Shaq Goodwin’s two free throws with 19 seconds remaining.

Memphis immediately fouled Wilbekin, who missed a free throw and gave Jackson a final opportunity to tie the game. Prather made eight of his 13 shots and grabbed four rebounds for the Gators, who shot 51.9 percent from the field and won their second straight following a one-point loss at Connecticut.

Florida led 23-11 midway through the first half before Memphis answered with a 14-4 run and cut the deficit to 41-38 at the break. The Tigers’ reserves scored 19 of their 38 points in the first 20 minutes, with David Pellom contributing 12 off the bench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis lost for the first time in its last five meetings against SEC opponents. … Florida improved to 5-3 in games played at Madison Square Garden under coach Billy Donovan. … Finney-Smith had six rebounds for Florida, which won despite committing 17 turnovers.