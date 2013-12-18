FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida 77, Memphis 75
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 18, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Florida 77, Memphis 75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Prather rebounds to four in Para 4 CHANGES Florida shooting to 50.9 in Para 4 CHANGES Pellom point total to 12 in Para 5 CHANGES Finney-Smith rebounds to six in Game Notebook CHANGES Florida turnovers to 17 in Game Notebook)

No. 17 Florida 77, No. 14 Memphis 75: Casey Prather scored 22 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added 14 as the Gators edged the Tigers in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Scottie Wilbekin and Michael Frazier II added 11 points apiece for Florida (8-2), which turned away Joe Jackson’s layup with six seconds left to snap the Tigers’ six-game winning streak. Patric Young added eight points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 19 seconds remaining.

Jackson led Memphis (7-2) with 17 points and five assists and Geron Johnson added 13 points. The Tigers trailed by eight with six minutes left before pulling within 77-75 on Shaq Goodwin’s two free throws with 19 seconds remaining.

Memphis immediately fouled Wilbekin, who missed a free throw and gave Jackson a final opportunity to tie the game. Prather made eight of his 13 shots and grabbed four rebounds for the Gators, who shot 51.9 percent from the field and won their second straight following a one-point loss at Connecticut.

Florida led 23-11 midway through the first half before Memphis answered with a 14-4 run and cut the deficit to 41-38 at the break. The Tigers’ reserves scored 19 of their 38 points in the first 20 minutes, with David Pellom contributing 12 off the bench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis lost for the first time in its last five meetings against SEC opponents. … Florida improved to 5-3 in games played at Madison Square Garden under coach Billy Donovan. … Finney-Smith had six rebounds for Florida, which won despite committing 17 turnovers.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.