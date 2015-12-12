Preview: Florida at Michigan State

“The Flintstones” proved to be a critical part of Michigan State’s national championship-winning team in 1999-2000, which ended with a double-digit victory over Florida in the title game. The top-ranked Spartans will honor the 15th anniversary of that team and look to continue their best start since 2000-01 on Saturday when they host the Gators in the seventh all-time meeting between the schools.

Player of the Year candidate Denzel Valentine fought through an illness in Michigan State’s latest win, settling for 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Wednesday’s 78-35 rout of Maryland Eastern Shore. ''(Saturday) is going to mean a lot to me; I grew up watching them (the 2000 title team which included the likes of Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson) all play. For them to take their time and come back makes me want to do well,‘’ Valentine said. Florida has yet to play a game decided by fewer than 11 points, going 6-0 against unranked competition and 0-2 versus top-25 opponents. The Gators, who have split their first six meetings with the Spartans, are looking to bounce back following Tuesday’s 66-55 loss at No. 20 Miami (Fla.).

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA (6-2): Perimeter play has been a weakness all season for the Gators, who went 1-for-12 beyond the arc in Tuesday’s setback, lowering the team’s long-range shooting percentage to 28.9 – good for 309th in the country. “We’re searching for an offensive identity. For whatever reason our guards are struggling to find their range; they’re better shooters than this,” coach Mike White told reporters after the loss to the Hurricanes. The Gators were only slightly better beyond the arc than their season average in their only other game against a ranked foe, going 6-for-20 from 3-point range during an 85-70 loss to No. 11 Purdue on Nov. 22.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (10-0): Tom Izzo-coached teams usually pride themselves on defense and rebounding and this year’s Spartans are no different, ranking sixth in the country in scoring defense (57.3 points) and second in the nation in rebound margin (plus-17.5). Michigan State also leads Division I in assists (23.2), boosting that mark a bit after recording one on 25 of its 27 field goals against the Hawks. “I thought we had some great looks – 12-for-22 from 3 – and (Valentine) missed three really good ones. … I think a couple times when we try to make an extra pass, we should’ve taken it to the hole, but that’s a good problem to have, and one that we’ll get better at,” Izzo said.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State, which has given up 33 and 35 points over its last two games, respectively, hasn’t held three consecutive opponents to fewer than 40 points since accomplishing the feat at the end of the 1944-45 season.

2. Florida has outscored its opponent in the paint in seven of its eight games and enjoys a 74-36 advantage in fast-break points this season.

3. The Spartans rank fifth in the country in field-goal percentage defense (35.3) after holding Binghamton (16.7 percent) and UMES (21.9) to a combined 24-of-124 from the floor.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 74, Florida 52