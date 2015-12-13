UCF 75, Florida Atlantic 61

Sophomore forward A.J. Davis recorded the first double-double of his career to lead UCF to a 75-61 victory over visiting Florida Atlantic on Saturday at CFE Arena in Orlando, Fla.

Davis had career highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Golden Knights (5-3). Sophomore guard Adonys Henriquez scored 13 points. Senior forward Shaheed Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds. Freshman forward Jesse Hill came off the bench to score 22 points for the Owls (2-6). Senior guard Jackson Trapp scored 15 points.

FAU took a 12-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Trapp with 14:39 to go in the opening period, but a 7-0 run put UCF up 15-14 with 8:35 remaining. The teams traded leads over the next few minutes before the Golden Knights scored 11 straight points to end the half, giving them a 34-25 lead at the break.

UCF maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half. The Golden Knights went up 48-31 on a layup by freshman center Tacko Fall with 13:58 to go and led by as many as 18.

UCF shot 46.7 percent from the field while holding the Owls to 36.8 percent shooting. It also amassed a 43-31 rebounding advantage.