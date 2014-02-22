Preview: Florida at Mississippi

Florida looks to extend its school-record winning streak to 19 games on Saturday when it visits SEC-rival Mississippi. A victory against the Rebels could also catapult the Gators to the top of the polls after top-ranked Syracuse’s stunning loss to Boston College on Wednesday. Second-ranked Florida barely avoided a misstep of its own on that day as Patric Young snapped a tie by making a pair of free throws with 19.4 seconds remaining en route to a 71-66 triumph over Auburn.

While the Gators are trending upward, Ole Miss suffered its third straight loss and fourth in five outings with an 84-70 setback to Kentucky on Tuesday. Marshall Henderson made five 3-pointers for the second straight game and finished with 18 points against the Wildcats. The senior guard also fared well by scoring 21 points in a 66-63 victory over Florida in the SEC tournament championship on March 17, 2013.

TV: Noon ET, CBS

ABOUT FLORIDA (24-2, 13-0 SEC): Scott Wilbekin has been clutch from the free-throw line by making 25-of-28 attempts over the last three games. The senior guard’s sharpshooting went awry in his last meeting with the Rebels, as he missed two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to end the Gators’ bid at the conference tournament title. While Wilbekin has an emotional hurdle to clear, Young is dealing with chronic flareup of tendinitis in his knees.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (16-10, 10-6): Jarvis Summers is looking forward to facing Florida after missing the last meeting with a concussion. The junior guard, who is averaging 17.0 points per game, has improved his scoring by 7.9 from last season and trails only Henderson (19.4) for the team lead. LaDarius White has struggled from the field by posting consecutive two-point performances on the heels of double-digit efforts in six of his previous seven outings.

TIP-INS

1. Florida has made 62 of its last 78 attempts (79.5 percent) from the free-throw line over the last three games. Prior to this stretch, the Gators were shooting just 65.9 percent from the charity stripe.

2. Ole Miss owns an 0-22 mark versus teams that are ranked either first or second in the poll.

3. Florida F Dorian Finney-Smith missed all four 3-point attempts on Wednesday, extending his drought to 0-for-18 in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Florida 77, Ole Miss 69