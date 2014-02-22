FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida 75, Mississippi 71
#Intel
February 22, 2014 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

Florida 75, Mississippi 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 2 Florida 75, Mississippi 71: Scottie Wilbekin scored a team-high 18 points and Michael Frazier II drilled five 3-pointers as the visiting Gators extended their school-best winning streak to 19 games.

Patric Young scored eight of his 12 points in the second half for Florida (25-2, 14-0 SEC), which avenged last season’s 66-63 loss to Ole Miss in the conference tournament final. Off to the best start in the program’s history, the Gators also positioned themselves for their first No. 1 ranking since 2007 after top-ranked Syracuse suffered a stunning home loss to Boston College on Wednesday.

Marshall Henderson scored all 22 of his points in the first half for Ole Miss (16-11, 7-7), which has dropped four in a row for the first time since January 2011.

With the contest tied at 59-59, Wilbekin stole the ball and fed Young for a dunk. The spirited play seemed to ignite Florida, which saw Casey Prather drill a long-range jumper and Dorian Finney-Smith followed his missed 3-point attempt to set up a pair of free throws for Will Yeguete.

Young sandwiched four free throws around Aaron Jones’ layup to give the Gators a 68-61 lead with 3:42 to play. Frazier made his fifth 3-pointer to extend the advantage to eight at 71-63 with 3:11 left and Florida never looked back.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Finney-Smith sank a 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run and give his team a 34-23 lead with 6:36 left in the first half. The sophomore entered the contest having missed 18 straight attempts from 3-point range over his last six games. ... The contest was tied at 42-42 at halftime, marking the sixth straight game that the Gators failed to hold a lead entering intermission. ... Prather went 3-for-10 from the field after entering the contest having connected on 14 of his previous 17 attempts.

