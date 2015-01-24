North Carolina holds off Florida State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina displayed some of the toughness that has been coveted and that resulted in another successful, if not stressful, outing.

Guard Marcus Paige scored 19 points, including three clutch free throws in the final minute, and forward Brice Johnson tacked on 18 points as No. 15 North Carolina fended off several Florida State rallies in a 78-74 victory Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels had all they could handle because of a notable performance from Florida State freshman guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, who scored a season-high 35 points.

But Johnson, playing with a sore back and tailbone that prevented him from sitting when he was out of the game, gave North Carolina some of the grittiness that it takes across the course of the season.

“I told him I wish he hurt it all the time if he went 18 (points) and 14 (rebounds),” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “If you’re not going to grind it out in this league, you’re going to get your tail beat.”

Johnson’s backside and back were hurting nonetheless.

“I don’t know if it hurt to sit down,” he said. “I just didn’t want to stiffen up.”

Forward Justin Jackson’s 14 points and forward Kennedy Meeks’ 12 points helped as the Tar Heels (16-4, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their fifth game in a row.

Rathan-Mayes had the most points for a North Carolina opponent in the Smith Center since J.J. Redick of Duke scored 35 on Feb. 7, 2006. The 35 points are the fifth most for a freshman in any ACC game and the most in a road game. The point total was also the largest for a Florida State player in 59 all-time games against North Carolina.

“He was a difficult guy for us to guard,” Williams said. “Sometimes he’d come off the screen, and a big guy would be there and the next time he would refuse a screen and beat a defender back to the basket.”

Rathan-Mayes had 22 points in the second half, finishing 14-for-26 from the field. He made five 3-point baskets, including three in the last 35 seconds. He added another basket in the final second.

“He just sensed that he needed to step up because we were stuttering there,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “He just took advantage of what the offense gave us. We had a game plan, and I thought that he played within the schemes of what we wanted to accomplish.”

Guard Devon Bookert added 11 points for Florida State (10-10, 2-5), which has failed to win consecutive games this month.

The Tar Heels have a limited backcourt because of injuries, so they’ve had to modify their approach.

“We don’t have enough bodies to go really deep on our bench,” Paige said. “It’s just our rotation is a little different.”

North Carolina held a 61-52 lead when Johnson completed three-point play with 7:44 left. Johnson converted off offensive rebounds to cap the Tar Heels’ next two possessions.

“We got some big-time offensive rebounds,” Williams said.

The Seminoles then were busy scoring on four consecutive possessions -- with Rathan-Mayes hitting for six of those points -- and closing within 65-61.

North Carolina pushed its lead to 69-63 on another offensive rebound, this time on Jackson’s tip-in.

But when Rathan-Mayes canned another 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining, the Seminoles were within 75-72.

Paige hit two free throws, and Rathan-Mayes couldn’t hit at the other end so the outcome was secured.

Jackson said it was the most physical of the ACC games to date for the Tar Heels.

“We’re just trying to keep that momentum going,” he said.

Eight of North Carolina’s 12 offensive rebounds came in the second half.

“They are one of the best offensive teams in the country,” Hamilton said. “(Those rebounds) were very timely after we got stops.”

The Tar Heels committed a season-low five turnovers, one of those for an illegal screen. That marks the lowest turnover total in Williams’ 415 games as the team’s coach.

North Carolina led 35-31 at the half, holding on after Florida State’s 12-3 spurt.

After building a 28-17 lead, North Carolina went almost six minutes with only one field goal.

Each team scored on four of its first five possessions before Florida State cooled off, scoring only three points in the next six-plus minutes.

NOTES: The day before the game, North Carolina announced that reserve G Theo Pinson suffered a broken bone in his left foot Wednesday night at Wake Forest. He’s out indefinitely. ... North Carolina G Nate Britt played despite having 15 stitches to repair a lip wound after returning home from the victory at Wake Forest. ... In Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton’s 13 seasons, the Seminoles have 29 victories against ranked opponents. Four of those came against North Carolina. ... This was Florida State’s fifth ACC road game, the most of any team in the conference so far. The Seminoles are 1-4 in those games. ... North Carolina is back in action Monday night at home against Syracuse. ... Florida State plays its next three games at home, beginning Wednesday night against Wake Forest.