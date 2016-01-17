Florida 80, Mississippi 71

Florida guard KeVaughn Allen’s game-high 27 points helped coach Mike White make a successful homecoming to his alma mater as the Gators won the SEC game over Mississippi 80-71 on Saturday.

White, in his first year after replacing Billy Donovan, started as a guard for Mississippi from 1995-99 and was later an assistant coach for the Rebels. It was the first home loss of the season for Mississippi, which won its first seven games in Oxford, Miss.

Florida point guard Chris Chiozza contributed nine assists with only one turnover and forward Dorian Finney-Smith finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Mississippi (12-5, 2-3) was led by guard Stefan Moody’s 22 points and four steals while forward Sebastian Saiz added 17 points and four blocked shots.

The Gators (11-6, 2-3) never trailed against the Rebels, who entered with wins in nine of their previous 11 games. Florida took a 15-2 lead with 16:30 left in the first half and was never threatened after building the lead to 49-30 by halftime.

Allen had 20 of his points by halftime, which included five three-pointers. He made six of his seven 3-point attempts and was nine of 11 overall from the field.

Florida outrebounded Ole Miss 41-28 and posted 18 assists, which helped to make up for the Gators’ 16 turnovers.