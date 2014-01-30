Preview: Florida at Mississippi State

(Updated: CHANGES first TIP-IN)

Fourth-ranked Florida is starting to take on the look of a national championship contender as it carries an 11-game winning streak into its contest at Mississippi State on Thursday, and its one-game-at-a-time mentality is serving it well. It also helps that the Gators, coming off a 67-41 victory versus Tennessee on Saturday, do not play No. 11 Kentucky until Feb. 15, and with the SEC seemingly down, that appears to be the only reason to look forward. ”I think our guys understand the length of this league in terms of the grind for nine weeks and I think they also understand that from one game to the next it s very important,  Florida coach Billy Donovan told Florida Today.

The Gators win with a stifling defense which holds opponents to 58.8 points per game - ninth in the nation - while defeating their first six SEC foes by an average of 13.2 points. The Bulldogs had their two-game winning streak snapped with an 82-63 setback at Mississippi on Saturday, a contest marred by coach Rick Ray swearing at the Rebels’ Marshall Henderson as he left the court with 6.3 seconds left. Ray on Sunday apologized to Henderson and Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA (17-2, 6-0 SEC): The Gators are in such dominating form, they were able to survive injuries to three starters during their winning streak. Senior forward Casey Prather (team-leading 16.8 points per game) averaged 15.7 points and five rebounds in the last three games after missing two contests with a bone bruise in his right knee, while senior guard Scottie Wilbekin (ankle) and senior center Patric Young (tendinitis in knees) were able to play through their ailments. Sophomore guard Michael Frazier II (12.3 points) was named SEC Player of the Week after averaging 17.5 points against Alabama and Tennessee.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (13-6, 3-3): The Bulldogs are not a strong offensive team (202nd in the nation at 70.9 points per game), so struggling at the other end - as they did against Mississippi - makes it very difficult for them to win. Our guys didn t come out and execute on the defensive end and that is very disappointing,  Ray told the school web site. We have our challenges on the offensive end, but that does not impact how we should be playing on the defensive end.  Sophomore guard Craig Sword leads the Bulldogs at 13.9 points per game, but has scored a total of 10 in his last two games - four against the Rebels on 2-for-7 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Chris Walker, a highly touted 6-11 forward, has been cleared to make his Florida debut after the NCAA finished its investigation involving improper benefits. Walker must serve 80 hours of community service for benefits received including airfare, apparel and cellphones, and donate the $270 he received from agents to charity.

2. Mississippi State is 11-1 at home, with its only blemish a 71-61 decision against Texas Christian in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Dec. 5.

3. The Gators have won three straight meetings and lead the series 60-49, and are 5-4 against the Bulldogs under Donovan.

PREDICTION: Florida 69, Mississippi State 62