No. 13 Florida is riding a seven-game winning streak and coming off a dazzling offensive display but must overcome the loss of center John Egbunu when it travels to Mississippi State on Saturday. The Gators, who share the SEC lead with No. 11 Kentucky, lost the redshirt junior from Nigeria to a torn ACL in his left knee during the first half of their record-breaking 114-95 win at Auburn on Tuesday.

“We're all disappointed for John,” coach Mike White said in a statement announcing the injury Wednesday. “He’s been playing really well of late, so it’s a tough blow to him and our team. He’s a great young man, and unfortunately injuries are a part of basketball. He’ll be back even stronger.” The 6-11 Egbunu was averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. The Bulldogs opened conference play 3-1 but tailed off badly and have lost three in a row and five of six while allowing more than 70 points in each defeat. Mississippi State will attempt to snap a 16-game losing streak against ranked teams.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA (21-5, 11-2 SEC): The 114 points against the Tigers marked the school’s most in 84 years in the SEC as seven players — including Egbunu, who had 10 points before leaving midway through the first half — scored in double figures. Graduate transfer guard Canyon Barry, the son of Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Barry, came off the bench for a season-high 30 points to up his team-leading average to 13.4. Senior Justin Leon (7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds) and sophomore Kevarrius Hayes (6.2, 3.8) are expected to carry the load in the post in Egbunu’s absence.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (14-11, 5-8): Leading scorer Quinndary Weatherspoon (16.7 points) has struggled with his shot the past two games, going a combined 6-of-18 for 19 points in losses against South Carolina and Georgia (season-low five points). The 6-4 sophomore guard is shooting 39.6 percent from 3-point range but hasn’t hit from long distance in three of the past four games. Senior guard I.J. Ready, who leads the team in assists (4.5) and steals (1.8), returned from a four-game absence because of a lower leg and back injury and had four points in 22 minutes against Georgia.

TIP-INS

1. The Gators have won the past six meetings and lead the series 62-49 but are 22-34 in Starkville.

2. Mississippi State G Lamar Peters has hit a team-high 52 3-pointers, the fifth-most by a freshman in school history.

3. Florida freshman C Gorjok Gak will miss up to two weeks after spraining a foot in practice Monday.

PREDICTION: Florida 81, Mississippi State 70