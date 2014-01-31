No. 4 Florida 62, Mississippi State 51: Casey Prather recorded 16 points and seven rebounds as the visiting Gators pulled away from the Bulldogs for their 12th consecutive victory.

Patric Young overcame foul trouble to record 12 points and eight rebounds for Florida (18-2, 7-0 SEC), which was 6-for-20 from 3-point range but shot 56.3 percent from inside the arc. Michael Frazier II, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, scored all nine of his points on three 3-pointers in the second half for the Gators.

Colin Borchert registered 15 points and seven rebounds, but could not prevent Mississippi State (13-7, 3-4) from falling to 11-2 at home and losing its fourth straight to Florida. Craig Sword scored 12 points and I.J. Ready added 10 for the Bulldogs, who were 1-for-6 from the free-throw line while the Gators were 8-for-19.

Florida led by as many as nine prior to the break before Gavin Ware’s bucket on the first possession of the second half gave Mississippi State a 28-27 lead. Two straight baskets by Young - the first a monster dunk - put the Gators back on top for good at 33-30 before Ware left the contest after injuring his knee with 17:10 left.

The Bulldogs fell behind 42-32 without their second-leading scorer when Prather converted a three-point play with 12:06 to play. Ware returned 1:02 later, but Frazier’s first basket, which came after he missed his first six from long range, put Florida ahead 47-34 with 10:26 to go and the lead never got below nine the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Young picked up his second foul with 11:47 remaining in the first half and re-entered the contest after the break. ... The Gators allowed three 3-point field goals in their previous two games before Mississippi State converted 3-of-7 from beyond the arc in the first half, although the Bulldogs were 1-for-7 after the break. ... The Gators, whose average margin of victory in SEC games is 12.9, entered the game ninth in the country in scoring defense at 58.8 points per game.