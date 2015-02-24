Preview: Florida at Missouri

Two slumping SEC teams meet Tuesday when Floridavisits Missouri. The good news is either the Gators or Tigers will win,but for now both programs are dealing with losing streaks, dashed hopes andbleak outlooks. Florida has dropped five of its last six games and will againbe without leading scorers Michael Frazier II (ankle injury) and DorianFinney-Smith (suspension) while Missouri is mired in a 13-game losing streak –the longest skid in program history.

Frazier, who is averaging a team-high13.2 points, has been sidelined since suffering a high-ankle sprainFeb. 7 against Kentucky, while Finney-Smith – averaging 12.9 points and ateam-most 5.8 rebounds – will sit out his third straight contest due to anundisclosed violation of team rules. In the meantime, the Gators have only onevictory – a 60-57 home victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday – since the calendarflipped to February. “We just have to continue to believe,” Florida guard Eli Cartertold the media after scoring a team-high 14 points in Saturday’s 70-63 roadloss at LSU. “The season isn’t over yet. We have four or five more games, (sowe) just continue to work and continue to believe.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT FLORIDA (13-14, 6-8 SEC): Offense has beenproblem for the Gators of late, with the team failing to top 63 points in anyof its last eight games and shooting less than 40 percent from the field infive of its last seven outings. Carter has stepped up with Frazier andFinney-Smith out, averaging a team-leading 14 points over the last three games whileJon Horford has pulled down 15 total rebounds in the last two contests to helppick up the slack on the boards. Among SEC teams, only Kentucky (52.6) isallowing fewer points per game than Florida’s 59.8, but the Gators rank in theconference’s bottom half in scoring (64.8 points), field-goal percentage(.433), 3-point shooting (32.3 percent), free-throw percentage (65.7) andrebounding margin (1.5).

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-20, 1-13): The Tigers tippedoff SEC play Jan. 8 with a 74-67 overtime win over LSU but have since dropped13 straight – eight of which by 12 or more points. “Nobody’s more disappointed than me,” Missourifirst-year coach Kim Anderson said following the Tigers’ latest loss – a 76-53defeat at Vanderbilt on Saturday. “But nobody’s more excited than me to gopractice and try to work with these guys.” Sophomore Johnathan Williams III(12.4 points, seven rebounds) and freshman Montaque Gill-Caesar (9.4) are theleading active scorers for Missouri, which is last or next-to-last in the SECin scoring (61.7 points), scoring defense (69.5), field-goal percentage (41.0),rebounding margin (minus-3.3) and turnover margin (minus-2.0).

TIP-INS

1. Florida has won three of the four meetings in the series -- all coming since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012.

2. Gators coach Billy Donovan is one win away from 500 and is looking to join Bobby Knight as thesecond Division I coach to reach the milestone before his 50th birthday.

3. Missouri senior G Keith Shamburger’s 120career starts are the most among current SEC players.

PREDICTION: Florida 65, Missouri 62