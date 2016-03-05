Preview: Florida at Missouri

The likelihood of an NCAA Tournament berth looks slim for Florida after four straight losses, but it must win Saturday at Missouri to maintain any hope. The Gators need a victory to finish at .500 in Southeastern Conference play, and they likely also need to make a deep run in the SEC tournament to make the NCAA Tournament field.

The season comes to a merciful end Saturday for the Tigers, who have struggled to their second consecutive last-place finish in the SEC and will not play in the conference tournament as part of a self-imposed postseason ban related to NCAA violations under former coach Frank Haith. It’s the finale for senior forward Ryan Rosburg, one of the few holdovers from Haith’s tenure who has emerged as one of Missouri’s best players during the second half of the season. The Gators’ recent woes have started at the defensive end, as they’ve allowed three straight opponents to shoot better than 50 percent. The Tigers have won both of the all-time meetings at home, including a 64-52 victory last season that snapped a 13-game losing streak.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT FLORIDA (17-13, 8-9 SEC): The Gators should have an advantage inside against the undersized Tigers, as big men John Egbunu (11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds) and Dorian Finney-Smith (14.9, 8.2) are their top offensive threats. Egbunu has had the hot hand of late, putting up career-high scoring numbers in consecutive games with 22 points against LSU last Saturday and 27 in Tuesday’s loss at Kentucky. Freshman guard KeVaughn Allen (11.4 points) is trending the other way, as he failed to reach double figures in three straight games before scoring 15 on 5-of-16 shooting against the Wildcats.

ABOUT MISSOURI (10-20, 3-14): The Tigers erased most of a 22-point halftime deficit before falling 80-71 at LSU on Tuesday. Digging an early hole has been a recurring problem for Missouri, which relies mostly on freshmen and sophomores - including Kevin Puryear (11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds). The freshman forward is the only Tiger who averages double digits in points, but Rosburg (7.4 points) has put up 15.5 per game over his last eight contests. Sophomore guard Namon Wright, who scored a career-high 28 points in last season’s 64-52 win over the Gators, also has stepped up his production recently - putting up an average of 11.2 points over his last 10 contests.

TIP-INS

1. Florida F Devin Robinson has gone 10-of-14 from 3-point range during the team’s four-game losing streak, but the rest of the team was 19-of-78 from beyond the arc over the same span.

2. Missouri is 10-0 when leading at the half but 0-20 when tied or trailing at the break.

3. Puryear (344) is sixth on Missouri’s freshman scoring list and needs 18 points to tie Anthony Peeler for fifth.

PREDICTION: Florida 68, Missouri 65