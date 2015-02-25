Missouri 64, Florida 52: Freshman Namon Wright poured in a season-high 28 points as the Tigers toppled the visiting Gators to snap a program-record 13-game losing streak.

Wright finished 10-of-13 from the field, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range, and scored 16 second-half points for Missouri (8-20, 2-13 SEC), which won for the first time since Jan. 8. The Tigers, who also received nine points and a team-high seven rebounds from Johnathan Williams III as well as nine points from freshman reserve Montaque Gill-Caesar, outscored the Gators 37-21 in the second half.

Freshman Devin Robinson had 14 points to pace Florida (13-15, 6-9), which played without leading scorers Michael Frazier II (ankle) and Dorian Finney-Smith (suspension) and lost for the sixth time in its last seven outings. Jon Horford added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Gators, who shot 39.6 percent from the field, including 5-of-23 from long range, and 9-of-23 from the free-throw line.

Wright scored Missouri’s first 10 points of the second half to give the Tigers a 37-35 edge, but Florida countered with a 9-0 run to take its largest lead at 44-37 with 13:11 to play. The Gators went ice-cold, however, scoring only three points and hitting 1-of-8 free throws over the ensuing 12½ minutes as the Tigers reeled off a 20-3 spree to take a 57-47 lead.

Jakeenan Gant’s dunk gave Missouri a 21-16 lead midway through the first half, but the Tigers only scored six more points in the final 10 minutes before halftime. Florida, meanwhile, closed the half on a 15-6 run to take a 31-27 advantage into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wright entered the game averaging 5.6 points in his previous 12 SEC contests and shooting 39.4 percent overall. … Florida shot below 40 percent from the field for the third straight game and has shot a combined 23.6 percent from 3-point range over its last four outings. … Horford scored in double figures for the first time since putting up 12 against Jacksonville on Dec. 14.