Florida 82, Missouri 72

Florida broke a four-game losing streak and finished .500 in SEC play with an 82-72 win over Missouri on Saturday night in Southeastern Conference play at Columbia, Mo.

Dorian Finney-Smith led all scorers with 20 for the Gators (18-13, 9-9).

Florida gets ready for the SEC Tournament while the Tigers, due to a self-imposed post-season ban, are finished for the year at 10-21, including 3-15 in conference play for the second straight year.

The Gators jumped to an early 6-1 lead on two dunks and a layup while Missouri missed nine of its first 11 shots. The lead grew to 18 by halftime as Finney-Smith scored 14 points before the break.

Florida’s lead grew to as many as 21 in the second half, aided by a technical foul on Missouri’s Terrence Phillips. The Gators went 25 of 33 from the free-throw line.

Namon Wright had 19 to pace Missouri. Ryan Rosburg added 11 points and four rebounds in his 127th and final game as a Tiger.