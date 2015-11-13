Preview: Florida at Navy

For the first time in 19 years, Florida opens the season without Billy Donovan as its coach as it visits Navy on Friday. Michael White, 38, who is the son of Duke Athletic Director Kevin White and coached Louisiana Tech to 101 wins in his final four seasons at the school, inherits a Gators team that is coming off its first losing season (16-17) in 16 years.

Despite the loss of two of its top three scorers and Donovan’s departure to the NBA, Florida should bounce back from last year’s disappointment. Senior forward Dorian Finney-Smith earned second-team All-SEC honors last season and was the SEC Sixth Man of the Year when Florida reached the Final Four two years ago. Experienced point guard Kasey Hill also gives White a good foundation to build from. Opening on the road in front of a sellout crowd against the Midshipmen will test the poise of their talented but less-experienced teammates.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT FLORIDA (2014-15: 16-17): Finney-Smith led the Gators in scoring (13.1 points per game), rebounding (6.2) and 3-point shooting (42.6 percent) last season and will have more help of the boards this year with the arrival of 6-11 USF transfer John Egbunu, an All-Rookie pick in the American Athletic Conference two seasons ago. The Gators also expect big things from sophomore small forward Devin Robinson, who will split time with DeVon Walker, out last season with a torn ACL. Hill, a junior, and sophomore Chris Chiozza give the Gators depth at the point while freshman guard KeVaughn Allen showed promise (12 points, five steals) in Florida’s 91-42 rout of Division II Palm Beach Atlantic in an exhibition game.

ABOUT NAVY (2014-15: 13-19): The Midshipmen doubled their win total in the Patriot League last season - from four wins to eight - in going 13-19, but must replace their top two scorers. Expected to lead the way in doing that are point guard Tilman Dunbar, who was third on the team in scoring (9.2 points), and big men Will Kelly, who also adds a defensive presence as a shot blocker (1.8 blocks per game), and Ed Alade. Fifth-year coach Ed DeChellis said sophomore guard Shawn Anderson has had an impressive preseason, highlighted by improved outside shooting, and he believes any one in his expected 8-to-10 player rotation can step up on a given night.

TIP-INS

1. The Gators were last in the SEC from the foul line (63.5 percent) last season and results in their exhibition win from the charity stripe (10-for-27) is a cause for concern.

2. Florida unveiled White’s pressure defense - a familiar site for Gators fans considering Donovan’s own defensive style - in forcing Palm Beach Atlantic into 29 turnovers.

3. The Florida-Navy game will follow a contest between No. 2 North Carolina and Temple as part of the second annual Veteran’s Classic.

PREDICTION: Florida 71, Navy 57