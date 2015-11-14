Florida 59, Navy 41

Devin Robinson had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds as Florida defeated Navy 59-41 in the second game of the Navy Basketball Veterans Classic at Alumni Hall Friday night.

Florida rebounded from a slow start to give new coach Mike White a victory in his first game, the season opener for both teams. White replaced Billy Donovan, who left to go to Oklahoma City in the NBA after last season.

Robinson, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward, was the lone player on either team to reach double figures. He had nine points and eight rebounds in the first half to help the Gators rebound from an early seven-point deficit.

Robinson scored six points when Florida went on an 11-2 run to jump back into the game after Navy started with a 9-2 lead. After that, the Gators stumbled at times on offense but slowly moved to a 29-19 halftime lead.

Freshman guard KeVaughn Allen added nine points while junior guard Kasey Hill (eight points) and senior forward Dorian Finney-Smith (12 rebounds) also helped.

Florida had problems with its outside shooting at times -- the Gators made only three of 19 3-point shots -- but did shoot 47 percent overall (23-for-49).

Navy has had troubles on offense the past few seasons, and those issues continued in this game. The Midshipmen repeatedly missed open shots and hit only 29 percent (17-for-59) from the field.

Sophomore forward Jace Hogan led Navy with eight points.