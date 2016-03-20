Preview: Florida at Ohio State

Two teams used to playing in the NCAA Tournament this time of year battle for a spot in the NIT quarterfinals when Florida visits Ohio State on Saturday. The second-seeded Gators, who are playing on the road because of renovations at the O’Connell Center, drained a season-best 16 from 3-point range in a rout of North Florida while No. 3 seed Ohio State held off Akron in overtime in Tuesday’s first round.

Florida, which has won three of its last four games, will be without second-leading scorer John Egbunu (11.5 points) after the sophomore center underwent thumb surgery Thursday. The Gators will lean on senior Dorian Finney-Smith, who tops the team in scoring (14.9) and rebounding (8.2), and the improved play of point guards Chris Chiozza and Kasey Hill against the Buckeyes. Ohio State received another big effort from Marc Loving in the 72-63 triumph against Akron as the junior forward scored 18 and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Buckeyes are unsure whether second-leading scorer Keita Bates-Diop can return after missing the first-round game because of illness.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA (20-14): The 16 makes from 3-point range in the 97-68 victory at North Florida was the most for the Gators since 2001 as freshman KeVaughn Allen led the way with four. Allen, who is the only other double-figure scorer (11.4) to go along with Finney-Smith and Egbunu, is 11 points from becoming the sixth freshman to score 400 at Florida. Hill is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists in the last three contests while Chiozza was 3-for-3 from behind the arc while dishing out seven assists Tuesday.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (21-13): Loving has scored at least 18 points in five of the last six games since third-leading scorer Jae’Sean Tate (shoulder) was lost for the season. Freshman JaQuan Lyle posted 18 points and 14 rebounds against Akron and is averaging 17 and eight, respectively, over the last four contests since being shut out by Iowa. Kam Williams also stepped up with 18 points Tuesday as the sophomore guard lifted his overall average to 8.3 and is shooting 45.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

TIP-INS

1. The winner meets Monmouth or George Washington in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

2. Florida 6-9 freshman F Kevarrius Hayes (2.1 points, 2.5 rebounds) is likely to receive more playing time with Egbunu out.

3. The Buckeyes have won three straight meetings with the last coming in 2011 – an 81-74 triumph in Columbus, Ohio.

PREDICTION: Florida 74, Ohio State 70