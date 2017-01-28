Preview: Florida at Oklahoma

With a massive SEC matchup on the horizon, No. 25 Florida steps out of conference play to visit Oklahoma on Saturday in another edition of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Although they recently dropped two straight games, the Gators are still in the hunt in the conference and have two upcoming meetings with first-place Kentucky - the first of which comes at home next Saturday.

They were able to stop their short losing streak with a 106-71 rout at LSU on Wednesday, remaining within a game of the rival Wildcats. "The ball movement was as good as it's been this year for us," Florida coach Mike White told reporters after the win over the Tigers. "The ball didn't stop. Hopefully we can see that more often." The Sooners have dropped nine of their last 11 games, including a heartbreaking 84-83 setback against Texas on a late 3-pointer Monday night. Coach Lon Kruger - who was at the helm in Florida from 1990-1996 - has seen his team's last three games decided by a total of eight points and involve three overtime periods.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA (15-5): The Gators made headlines when they failed to make a 3-pointer for the first time since 1992 in a loss to South Carolina last week, then garnered more in hitting a school-record 19 in Wednesday's win. Devin Robinson hit 5-of-8 triples en route to a career-high 24 points while freshman Eric Hester nailed all five of his attempts in a 16-point breakout effort that eclipsed his season total for scoring. Senior guard Canyon Barry, who ranks second on the team in scoring (12.4), missed the game due to a sprained ankle and is day-to-day.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-11): Leading scorer Jordan Woodard (17.3) had a streak of three straight 20-point efforts come to an end against Texas, scoring eight on 1-of-6 shooting. Freshman forward Kristian Doolittle picked up the slack with a personal-best 29 points and he is averaging 18.7 over his last three games after going 10 straight while scoring in single digits. Guard Rashard Odomes, the team's other double-digit scorer (10.3), has produced a total of 14 points while shooting 3-for-12 during the two-game slide.

TIP-INS

1. Kruger led the Gators to a win over the Sooners in the only previous meeting between the schools, a 76-72 overtime triumph in Oklahoma City on Dec. 30, 1995.

2. Gators leading scorer G KeVaughn Allen is averaging six points - 7.9 below his average - in his last three road games.

3. Oklahoma has allowed at least 75 points in six consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Florida 79, Oklahoma 75