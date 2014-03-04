Preview: Florida at South Carolina

Top-ranked Florida has the opportunity to become the first SEC team to go 18-0 in conference play as it enters the final week of the regular season. The Gators visit South Carolina on Tuesday and close at home against Kentucky on Saturday. “There are things out there for these guys to achieve,” coach Billy Donovan said Monday. “I think those guys would like to take on those challenges. All that stuff doesn’t make a difference if we don’t play well against South Carolina.”

The Gators have set a school mark with 21 consecutive victories as they face a South Carolina team brimming with confidence after Saturday’s stunning 72-67 upset of Kentucky. The Gamecocks are in 13th place in the 14-team SEC but have shown improvement of late with three wins in their last six games. Florida is 8-0 on the road in SEC play but only two of the victories – against Mississippi State (11 points) and Kentucky (10) – have come by double digits.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA (27-2, 16-0 SEC): Center Patric Young (10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds) has put up similar numbers for the third straight season but has found his senior season to be much more fun and memorable than the previous two. “I knew this was my last chance to do something great here,” said Young, pointing toward a possible deep NCAA Tournament run. “I just really wanted to give it my best shot by putting in the work.” Forward Casey Prather averages a team-high 14.8 points, followed by point guard Scottie Wilbekin (13.4) and guard Michael Frazier II (12.2).

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (11-18, 4-12): Second-year coach Frank Martin is trying to revive the program and the victory over Kentucky was the program’s first over a ranked team on his watch. “I’ve been pushing these kids really hard so they can understand what it takes to win against quality teams,” Martin said after the victory. “We’ve been fighting and been in this moment numerous times this year and just have not been able to close it out.” Guard Brenton Williams averages a team-high 15 points while guard Sindarius Thornwell contributes 13.5 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Florida has won the last five meetings, including a 74-58 home victory on Jan. 8.

2. The Gators made a season-high 13 3-pointers – double their 6.5 season average – during Saturday’s 79-61 victory over LSU.

3. Williams is shooting 95.3 percent from the free-throw line, missing just five of 107 attempts.

PREDICTION: Florida 75, South Carolina 64