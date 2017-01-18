Preview: Florida at South Carolina

Two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the SEC standings square off Wednesday, when No. 24 South Carolina hosts 21st-ranked Florida. It’s the first of two matchups against ranked opponents this week for the Gamecocks, who visit No. 5 Kentucky – the other team without an SEC loss – on Saturday.

The Gators have reeled off seven consecutive wins after holding off visiting Georgia for an 80-76 overtime victory on Saturday behind 27 points from reserve guard Canyon Berry. Fifth-year coach Frank Martin has built the Gamecocks into an SEC contender by convincing them to buy into his defensive philosophy – the team ranks in the top 10 in the nation in scoring defense (59.8 points per game), field-goal defense (36.4 percent) and 3-point defense (27.9 percent). "They're just so sound, they're just so intense," Florida coach Mike White told reporters. "They're one of the best defensive programs in college basketball." South Carolina is looking for its second straight win the series after posting a 73-69 overtime victory at home in the only meeting last season.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT FLORIDA (14-3, 5-0 SEC): The Gators have had seven different players lead them in scoring in at least one contest this season, including four during their current seven-game winning streak. Berry (12.8 points) is averaging 18.8 points over his last four contests and freshman forward Keith Stone (5.3) also had a hot hand last week, averaging 15.5 over his last two games while going 6-of-7 from 3-point range. The Gamecocks also will need to be concerned with guard KeVaughn Allen (13.9 points) and forward Devin Robinson (11.4, 5.1 rebounds).

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (14-3, 4-0): The Gamecocks count on a strong backcourt and their defense to produce much of their offense. Starting guards Sindarius Thornwell (18 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists), PJ Dozier (14.9 points) and Duane Notice (9.9) are the team’s top three scorers, but the frontcourt and bench are coming along. Big man Chris Silva (9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds) collected a career-high 16 points and matched his personal best with 11 rebounds in Saturday’s 67-56 win over Ole Miss, while freshman reserve Rakym Felder (6.1 points) has scored in double figures in four of his last six games.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina’s four SEC opponents have averaged 21 turnovers, while the Gators have forced at least 18 in four of their five conference games.

2. Florida’s bench has outscored the opponents’ reserves 92-22 over the last two contests, including a 51-5 advantage against Georgia.

3. Thornwell is averaging 4.3 steals in SEC play and has recorded at least two in every league contest.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 69, Florida 67