No. 1 Florida 72, South Carolina 46: Michael Frazier II scored a career-high 37 points and set a school record with 11 3-pointers as the visiting Gators defeated the Gamecocks for their 22nd consecutive victory.

Frazier was 11-of-18 from behind the arc and made four of those during an 18-0 second-half run as Florida (28-2, 17-0 SEC) broke open a tight game. Frazier and Casey Prather racked up four steals apiece as the Gators totaled 17 overall and now need only a victory over No. 24 Kentucky on Saturday to become the first SEC team to go 18-0 in conference play.

Mindaugas Kacinas scored 12 points and Duane Notice added 11 for South Carolina (11-19, 4-13). The Gamecocks shot just 32 percent from the field and committed 19 turnovers while losing for the 13th time in the last 17 games.

The Gators led by only four points when Frazier drained a 3-pointer with just under 11 minutes left to start the decisive burst. He ended the 18-point surge with back-to-back 3-pointers as the Gamecocks went nearly 9 1/2 minutes between field goals.

Frazier scored 15 first-half points on five 3-pointers but the Gators were fortunate to hold a 28-26 lead at the break. An 11-0 burst in the second half led to Florida taking a 39-28 advantage with just over 15 minutes left before Brenton Williams scored seven consecutive points – on a four-point play and a 3-pointer – to get the Gamecocks briefly back in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The previous school mark of nine 3-pointers was set by Joe Lawrence (Dec. 27, 1986 against California) and the only SEC players to make more in a game are two Arkansas players -- Rotnei Clarke (13 in the 2009-10 season) and Alex Dillard (12 in 1993-94). … G Sindarius Thornwell (seven) and Notice (five) combined for 12 of South Carolina’s 19 miscues. … Only top-ranked Wichita State (31) and Stephen F. Austin (24) have longer winning streaks than the Gators.