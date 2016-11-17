Preview: St. Bonaventure vs. Florida

St. Bonaventure scored 92 points in its opening win over St. Francis (Pa.), but on Wednesday in Lakeland, Fla., the Bonnies will face a Florida team that has dominated its first two foes with an aggressive, suffocating defense. The Gators held Mercer to a mere 14 points in the first half in their most recent win and have allowed only 56.5 points per game on 38.2 percent shooting against the Bears and Florida Gulf Coast.

"We're not an offensive team at all," junior forward Devin Robinson told reporters after Florida's 76-54 win over Mercer. "We're not going to come out and try to outscore you. We're going to hang our hats on defense and let that turn to offense." Both teams shot only 33.3 percent in the opening half, but Florida still built a 36-14 lead by taking 15 more shots as a result of converting turnovers into points and dominating the offensive boards. The Gators have scored 46 points off turnovers and have totaled 40 second-chance points through two games to make up for their own subpar shooting (40.7 percent). The Bonnies appear to have more offensive firepower than Florida's first two foes after three starters scored more than 20 points in their opening victory.

ABOUT ST. BONAVENTURE (1-0): The Bonnies' unquestioned offensive leader is All-Atlantic 10 junior guard Jaylen Adams (17.9 points, 5.0 assists last season) and he got off to a strong start by scoring 23 points and dishing out eight assists against St. Francis. Coach Mark Schmidt's team lost two key scorers from last season's Atlantic-10 co-champions - Marcus Posley and Dion Wright - but newcomer Matt Mobley (21 points, 5-of-10 on 3-point shots) and senior forward Denzel Gregg (career-high 23 points) showed positive signs in the opener of being able to replace that point production. Mobley, a Central Connecticut transfer who sat out last season, was the third-leading scorer (17.3 points) in the Northeast Conference two seasons ago.

ABOUT FLORIDA (2-0): Robinson (13.0 ppg on 50 percent shooting) has been the most efficient offensive player thus far and junior Justin Leon (12.5 points, 5-of-8 on 3-point shots) is off to a promising start after averaging only 5.3 points last season. Like last season when he was a highly-touted freshman, guard KeVaughn Allen is off to a slow start, hitting only five of his first 20 shots from the field, but he still managed to score 13 points (7-of-7 from the foul line) and filled the stat sheet with three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals against Mercer. The most positive sign on offense for the Gators has been their improved foul shooting (44-of-56, 78.6 percent vs. 64.7 percent last season).

TIP-INS

1. Florida is playing 10 of its first 11 games at various sites around Florida (two are road games vs. Florida State and North Florida) because their home arena is being renovated and won't be ready until the Gators host Little Rock on Dec. 21

2. All 12 Florida players have appeared in both games and all of them scored at least one point against Mercer.

3. Mobley scored eight points in just 55 seconds to help the Bonnies pull away from St. Francis after an 18-point lead had been cut to 69-66 in the second half.

PREDICTION: Florida 74, St. Bonaventure 63