Florida squeaks past St. Bonaventure

Florida scored the final seven points to put away St. Bonaventure in the final minute of a 73-66 win Thursday night at the Lakeland Center in Lakeland, Fla.

The Gators (3-0) held a lead as big as 15 in the second half but were unable to put the Bonnies away until the final minute. St. Bonaventure went on a 12-0 run to make it a three-point game with about five minutes left and tied it at 66 all with a minute-and-a-half remaining.

Sophomore guard KeVaughn Allen tied for a team best with 16 points and went 7 of 14 from the floor. Senior guard Canyon Barry added 16 points off the bench for the Gators, who are off to their second consecutive 3-0 start.

Junior guard Matt Mobley had a game-high 28 points and was the biggest reason for the Bonnies' comeback. Mobley went 10 of 21 from the field, hit six 3-pointers and scored 12 straight points in a second half span for St. Bonaventure (1-1).

Junior point guard Jaylen Adams was the other part of a productive Bonnies backcourt duo. Adams scored 20 points, added four assists and grabbed two steals.

The Gators led 38-32 at halftime after a sloppy first 20 minutes that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers and just eight assists. It looked as though Florida would pull away in the second half, as the Gators came out of the locker room to start a 7-0 run.

Though St. Bonaventure's stuck around, the Bonnies never held the lead in the game. They shot 42.1 percent from the field and hit nine of their 25 3-point attempts.

Florida, meanwhile, hit 47.9 percent of its shots, including a 47.1 percent (8-for-17) mark from beyond the 3-point arc. The Gators held a 41-36 advantage on the glass and outscored the Bonnies 25-7 in bench points.