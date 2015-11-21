FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida 74, St. Joseph's 63
#US College Basketball
November 21, 2015

Florida 74, St. Joseph's 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Florida 74, St. Joseph’s 63

Florida guard Kasey Hill scored 13 points to lift the Gators to a hard-fought 74-63 win over St. Joseph’s on Saturday.

Forward Dorian Finney-Smith also made some big baskets down the stretch for Florida in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at the Mohegan sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In a close, back-and-forth battle, Florida took a 34-33 into halftime and extended the lead to six early in the second half. St. Joe’s went on a run, capped by a jumper from James Demery that put the Hawks up 59-53 with 6:39 to play.

The Gators (3-0) rallied back and led by eight after a 3-pointer from forward Finney-Smith with 1:22 to play. Finney-Smith finished with 13 points, seven coming in the final two minutes, helping Florida improve to 3-0 under first-year coach Mike White.

Forward Markell Lodge came off the bench to score 17 points to lead the Hawks (3-1). Forward Isaiah Miles added 16 points, and forward DeAndre Bembry. St. Joe’s connected on only 3 of 18 3-pointers and several missed free throws.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
