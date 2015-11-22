Central Florida 65, North Carolina-Greensboro 54

Central Florida defeated North Carolina-Greensboro 65-54 in a back-and-forth game on Saturday night in Orlando, Fla.

It was the first win of the season for Central Florida (1-2) and the first loss for UNC-Greensboro (2-1).

After UNC-Greensboro tied the score at 51 with 4:20 left, Central Florida scored the next 14 points to pull away. Only a 3-pointer by forward Kayel Locke stopped the run, but that came with three seconds left. The Golden Knights outscored the Spartans 22-6 down the stretch.

UCF forward Shaheed Davis led all scorers with 23 points. Guard Adonys Henriquez added 13 and center Tacko Fall had 12. Forward Marvin Smith was the only Spartans player in double figures with 15 points.

UCF appeared to seize control early in the second half, scoring the first nine points of the half. But the Spartans answered with a 9-0 run to cut it to 38-37.

After the Knights scored five quick points, the Spartans ran off 11 more points to assume a 48-43 lead with 6:45 left. But UCF answered that run with an 8-0 spurt of its own.

UCF claimed a 29-28 halftime lead. Neither team led by more than six points in the opening 20 minutes.

Trailing 25-21, the Knights scored eight straight points before guard Clay Byrd delivered the final points of the half with a 3-pointer.