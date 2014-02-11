Preview: Florida at Tennessee

Florida is coasting through SEC play and will carry a 15-game winning streak into Tuesday’s visit to Tennessee. The No. 4 Gators own one of the top scoring defenses in the country and snapped a string of six straight games scoring in the 60s with a 78-69 triumph over Alabama on Saturday. The Volunteers are one of a few teams in the SEC looking for a signature win and could get one against Florida.

Tennessee has won three of its last four games but was stymied by the Gators in a 67-41 loss Jan. 25. The 41 points were 17 less that the Volunteers’ previous season low, and they have put up an average of 73.5 points in the four games since. Florida showed how efficient it could be on offense by shooting 62 percent from the field Saturday, led by Scottie Wilbekin’s 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Tennessee is coming off a strong effort in a 72-53 win over South Carolina.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA (21-2, 10-0 SEC): The Gators are known for their defense but set a blistering pace offensively against Alabama, with the starters combining to shoot 67.5 percent from the field. Casey Prather went 7-for-11 in 33 minutes as he works his way back from an ankle injury that sapped some of his scoring prowess last week. The senior forward totaled 12 points in the previous two games and was limited to 21 minutes in each of those contests. Prather went 5-for-7 from the field in the first meeting with the Volunteers while the Florida defense limited them to 26.8 percent shooting.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (15-8, 6-4): The Volunteers are tied for fourth place in the SEC, one game behind third-place Mississippi and two back of Kentucky. Tennessee has yet to provide the NCAA Tournament selection committee with overwhelming evidence that it belongs in the field of 68, but a home win over Florida could certainly raise some eyebrows. In order for that to happen, the Volunteers will need to figure out how to get leading scorer Jordan McRae through the Gators’ defense. The senior guard, who averages 19.3 points, was held to a season-low five on 1-of-15 shooting in the first meeting.

TIP-INS

1. McRae is averaging 23 points in the four games since being shut down by the Gators.

2. Tennessee earned a 64-58 home victory over a top-10 Florida team last season behind 27 points from McRae.

3. The Gators are beginning a stretch of five of seven games on the road, including a trip to Kentucky on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Florida 68, Tennessee 59