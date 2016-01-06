Preview: Florida at Tennessee

Tennessee looks to avoid an 0-2 SEC start by extending its home winning streak to eight games Wednesday night against defensive-minded Florida. The Volunteers have lost their last three conference home openers, but the most recent win came against Florida in 2012.

Tennessee losts its SEC opener 83-77 at Auburn despite career-high scoring performances by senior guard Kevin Punter (31 points) and freshman forward Admiral Schofield (22). Although the Volunteers have won all seven of their home games, none of those victories have come against power conference opposition. The Gators finally found their shooting touch from long distance, draining a season-best 40.9 percent from 3-point range (9-of-22) to get off to a good start in conference play by beating Georgia 77-63 on Saturday. “That’s just how we drew it up. Come out and hit a bunch of 3s,” Florida coach Mike White, whose team came into the game hitting only 27.4 percent of its 3-point attempts, jokingly told reporters.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA (9-4, 1-0 SEC): Guard KeVaughn Allen’s coming-out party continued as the highly-touted freshman had his second big game in a row after a slow start, following up a 32-point performance against Florida State with 18 against the Bulldogs. The frontcourt of Dorian Finney-Smith (team-best 13.2 points per game), John Egbunu (11) and Devin Robinson (11) has carried the Gators’ offense for most of the season while Allen, along with point guards Chris Chiozza (21 assists with just two turnovers in the last five games) and Kasey Hill (10 points, four assists and four steals against Georgia) have started to provide them with offensive support. The Gators’ biggest strength is their relentless pressure defense, which is allowing an SEC-low 62 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (7-6, 0-1): The offense revolves around Punter, who is second in the SEC in scoring (22.8) and has topped the 20-point mark 10 times already. Senior forward Armani Moore, despite standing only 6-4, leads the team in rebounding with 8.4 boards a game and is the second-leading scorer (13.9). Veteran coach Rick Barnes, who is in his first season at Tennessee, hopes that Schofield’s big game against Auburn is a sign of things to come - the freshman had totaled only 14 points in the four games prior to his big 22-point outburst.

TIP-INS

1. The Volunteers will be dealing with a big height disadvantage against Florida’s tall frontcourt as 6-7 F Derek Reese is the only player logging significant minutes who is taller than 6-5.

2. Tennessee has been a little better from 3-point range than Florida - 33.7 percent versus 28.4 - but the Volunteers were just 3-of-28 from long distance against Auburn.

3. Florida is last in the SEC in free-throw shooting (62.1 percent) and made just 15 of its last 30 attempts against Georgia.

PREDICTION: Florida 73, Tennessee 65