(Updated: RECASTS sentence 2 in graph 2 to reflect Walker debuted last week CORRECTS Maymon blocks in notes)

No. 4 Florida 67, Tennessee 58: Scottie Wilbekin set the pace with 21 points, six assists and four steals as the Gators survived a battle from the Volunteers to run their winning streak to 16 straight.

Michael Frazier II added 11 points and Casey Prather contributed nine points and eight rebounds for Florida (22-2, 11-0 SEC), which swept the season series. Highly touted Gators freshman Chris Walker, who got the all-clear to begin playing from the NCAA last week, grabbed three rebounds in five minutes off the bench.

Jarnell Stokes collected 20 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan McRae scored 17 points for Tennessee (15-9, 6-5). Josh Richardson had 13 points for the Volunteers, who committed 15 turnovers.

Florida held a 53-46 lead midway through the second half but went nearly seven minutes without a field goal as Tennessee switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense and cut the deficit to 55-54 on Stokes’ three-point play with 4:32 to play. Frazier ended the drought with a 3-pointer a minute later and Wilbekin made it back-to-back scores from beyond the arc on the next possession to help put it away.

The Gators entered the night tops in the SEC and among the leaders nationally with a defensive field-goal percentage of .390 but allowed the Volunteers to shoot 62.5 percent in the first half en route to a 34-33 lead at the break. Tennessee tied the score at 44 with 15 minutes left before Florida pulled in front with a 9-2 burst.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Volunteers slumped to 29.2 percent from the field after the break. … Tennessee F Jeronne Maymon collected nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks but committed eight turnovers. … The Gators began a stretch of five of seven on the road that will take them to second-place Kentucky on Saturday.