Preview: Florida at Vanderbilt

A school-record 19-game winning streak has propelled Florida to its first No. 1 ranking in seven years, but the Gators have loftier goals entering Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt. “We’re the same team, no matter what number we are, so it really doesn’t matter,” point guard Scottie Wilbekin said of the likelihood of vaulting to No. 1 following Saturday’s win at Mississippi. Florida can clinch at least a share of the SEC regular-season title and remain perfect in league play with a win Tuesday.

Top-ranked Syracuse lost to Boston College last week, clearing the way for the Gators to ascend to the top of the polls for the first time since February 2007 - the year they won their second straight national title. Florida has won five of the past six meetings against the Commodores, but is only 7-9 at Vanderbilt under coach Billy Donovan and lost its most recent visit in 2012. Vanderbilt moved to .500 in conference play by rallying from a 16-point deficit to win at Auburn on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA (25-2, 14-0 SEC): Playing away from home for the fourth time in fifth games, the Gators can extend their school-record SEC road winning streak to eight games and also set a program mark with their 15th victory in conference play. Wilbekin, who connected on a season-high four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to go along with seven assists as Florida held off Mississippi down the stretch, is averaging 18.7 points in his last six games. Third-leading scorer Michael Frazier II broke out of a mini-slump by knocking down a season high-tying five 3-pointers en route to a 17-point outing.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (15-11, 7-7): The Commodores are down to seven scholarship players and leading scorer Rod Odom was hobbled by a thigh injury at Auburn, but point guard Dai-Jon Parker filled the offensive void, breaking out of a shooting slump to score a career-high 21 points while burying 5-of-9 from behind the arc. Vanderbilt also got a huge lift from walk-ons Nathan Watkins (seven points) and Carter Josephs (nine assists, zero turnovers). “I didn’t see it coming,” Watkins said. “It was a new experience, the first time I’ve ever played real minutes in a regular-season game.”

TIP-INS

1. The Gators are 12-2 in games decided by single digits, a dramatic turnaround from last season’s 0-6 mark in such scenarios.

2. Vanderbilt improved to 8-0 when registering more 3-pointers than the opposition.

3. Florida allows an SEC-low 58.7 points per game - eighth-best in the nation.

PREDICTION: Florida 63, Vanderbilt 59