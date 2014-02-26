No. 1 Florida 57, Vanderbilt 54: Dorian Finney-Smith had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench and the visiting Gators survived an upset bid to run their winning streak to 20 games.

Patric Young added 12 points and seven boards for Florida (26-2, 15-0 SEC), which clinched a share of the conference regular-season title. Finney-Smith buried a big 3-pointer with 30.6 seconds left as the Gators held on in their first game atop the polls in seven years.

Rod Odom scored 12 points and Dai-Jon Parker added 11 for the Commodores (15-12, 7-8), who cut a 12-point second-half deficit to two before succumbing. Kyle Fuller added nine points and freshman Luke Kornet had eight for Vanderbilt, which committed 11 of its 16 turnovers in the first half.

Finney-Smith scored six in a row to give the Gators their biggest lead at 45-33, but two 3-pointers from Kornet and one from Odom sliced the lead to 48-44 and five straight points by Fuller got Vanderbilt within 54-52 with exactly one minute left. Finney-Smith buried a 3-pointer 30 seconds later, but Scottie Wilbekin missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving the Commodores a last-gasp 3-pointer that Fuller missed.

Michael Frazier II knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 13-0 run as Florida doubled up the Commodores 22-11 with 8 1/2 minutes left in the opening half. Vandy twice cut the deficit to four before Wilbekin buried a fall away jumper to send the Gators to the half ahead 32-25.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Finney-Smith was 3-for-6 from behind the arc after going 1-for-23 in his last seven games. ... Vanderbilt C Damian Jones, the reigning SEC freshman of the week, had nine points and two rebounds. ... F Casey Prather, Florida’s leading scorer, was held to a season-low two points on 1-of-5 shooting.