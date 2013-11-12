Preview: Florida at Wisconsin

Florida coach Billy Donovan is not feeling nearly as positive about his team as the pollsters, who have the Gators ranked No. 10. Donovan’s team will get a chance to prove its coach wrong Tuesday when Florida visits No. 19 Wisconsin. The Gators struggled against Northern Florida over the weekend, drawing criticism from their coach for their play on both ends of the floor.

The Badgers didn’t exactly blow out their first opponent, either, but knocked down 11 3-pointers in an 86-75 triumph over St. John’s while putting five players in double figures. That sort of balance would be a welcome development for Florida, which got 28 points from Casey Prather but just two from senior center Patric Young in the 77-69 win. “Sometimes we’re just lost out there. We are light years away from even being a remotely good defensive team right now and light years away from even being a ranked team,” Donovan told reporters.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA (1-0): The Gators got 15 points from freshman point guard Kasey Hill and 19 from Michael Frazier but did not have anyone else record more than four points against Northern Florida. Most shockingly for a Donovan-coached team, Florida struggled to 2-of-10 from 3-point range, had trouble defending the 3-pointer and was outrebounded. “My expectations are based on what our team looks like, what they’re capable of and whether they’re playing at the level you expect them to,” Donovan said. “I thought there were times we had guys not playing up to their standards.”

ABOUT WISCONSIN (1-0): The Badgers are known for their lock-down defense and slow pace under coach Bo Ryan but looked like a more open squad on both ends in their opener. Josh Gasser, who missed last season with a torn ACL, went 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points, drawing praise from his coach. “He brings a lot to the arena,” Ryan said. “His nature and basketball IQ affects other people around him.”

TIP-INS

1. Florida will again be without G Scottie Wilbekin, who is suspended for the first five games, and G Dorian Finney-Smith, who was suspended two games.

2. Wisconsin G Ben Brust matched Gasser with three 3-pointers and led the team with 203 last season.

3. The Gators saved themselves by going 27-for-32 from the free throw line in the opener.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 71, Florida 66