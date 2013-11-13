Wisconsin 59, Florida 53

No. 19 Wisconsin 59, No. 10 Florida 53: Sam Dekker scored 16 points and Ben Brust added 11 and nine rebounds as the Badgers held off the visiting Gators.

Traevon Jackson scored 13 points, including a jumper with 9.8 seconds left that sealed the win for Wisconsin (2-0).

Michael Frazier went 5-for-7 from 3-point range en route to 20 points off the bench and Casey Prather scored 12 for Florida (1-1). Freshman phenom Kasey Hill was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting before fouling out late.

The Gators got a 3-pointer from Frazier on three straight possessions early in the first half to open up a 16-4 lead but the Badgers battled back to take a 26-24 lead on Brust’s 3-pointer with 3:31 left in the half and took a 29-26 edge into the break.

Wisconsin got five points from Brust and four from Dekker during a 9-0 run that pushed the lead to 42-32 less than six minutes into the second and went up by as many as 11 points before Florida began to regroup. The Gators held the Badgers to one field goal over an eight-minute stretch to crawl within 51-48 but could not get over the hump.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wisconsin improved to 91-7 at home under coach Bo Ryan against non-conference foes. … Badgers G Josh Gasser, who went for 19 points in the season opener, was held scoreless before fouling out. … Florida was without three upperclassmen due to suspension.