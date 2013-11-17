Preview: Florida Atlantic at Boston College

(Updated: Boston College looks to avoid its first 0-4 start since 1952 when it hosts Florida Atlantic in a 2K Sports Classic affair on Sunday night. The Eagles lost an eight-point lead down the stretch in a 95-92 loss to Toledo on Thursday that left Steve Donahue’s team at 0-3 for the first time since a Bob Cousy-coached squad in 1963. The inability to make enough defensive stops has hurt, as opponents are averaging 87.7 points against Boston College.)

Boston College looks to avoid its first 0-4 start since 1952 when it hosts Florida Atlantic in a 2K Sports Classic affair on Sunday night. The Eagles lost an eight-point lead down the stretch in a 95-92 loss to Toledo on Thursday that left Steve Donahue’s team at 0-3 for the first time since a Bob Cousy-coached squad in 1963. The inability to make enough defensive stops has hurt, as opponents are averaging 87.7 points against Boston College.

The trip to Boston is a homecoming for Florida Atlantic head coach Mike Jarvis, who grew up in nearby Cambridge and coached at Boston University. His crew will have a day to digest a 97-64 loss at No. 4 Duke on Friday. Pablo Bertone had 17 points for the Owls, who shot 37.1 percent from the floor and were 14-for-24 from the line.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (1-2): The visit to Duke, which was chomping at the bit following a loss to Kansas, was the opener of a challenging first road trip for the Owls. The Eagles will also be itching for a rebound win and then Florida Atlantic will be tested by games at Detroit, America East standout Stony Brook and the same Toledo team that just knocked off Boston College, all part of the event’s multi-site format. To survive, the Owls will need to find more scoring punch from outside - they are shooting just 36.0 percent from the floor in their two losses, including a 5-for-23 showing from beyond the arc.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (0-3): The Eagles’ defensive woes have been particularly notable in the second half. Toledo, with help from a 21-6 rebounding advantage, scored 55 second-half points in its comeback win, while Massachusetts had 54 following the break against Boston College last Sunday. Overall, including a losing overtime period in the season opener at Providence, the Eagles have been outscored 154-128 after halftime.

TIP-INS

1. Bertone is the lone Owl scoring in double figures (14.0).

2. Eagles PG Olivier Hanlan has scored at least 18 points in all three games.

3. The Eagles play No. 20 Connecticut at Madison Square Garden on Thursday in their next 2K Sports Classic affair, followed by either No. 23 Indiana or Washington the following day.

PREDICTION: Boston College 85, Florida Atlantic 71