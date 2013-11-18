Boston College 82, Florida Atlantic 79: Olivier Hanlan scored 38 points as the host Eagles survived a lackluster second half to pick up their first victory of the season.

Hanlan scored 27 of his points after halftime, including 10 free throws in the final three-plus minutes. Joe Rahon had 17 points and seven rebounds for Boston College (1-3), which avoided its first 0-4 start since 1952.

Pablo Bertone led the Owls (1-3) with a career-high 27 points. Justin Raffington had 15 and 11 boards for Florida Atlantic, which was coming off a 33-point loss at No. 4 Duke on Friday.

Rahon buried a buzzer-beater from halfcourt to send the Eagles into the locker room with a 39-34 advantage, then had five points in an 11-4 run to start the second. Boston College, which has struggled after halftime this season, had only five field goals over the next 14-plus minutes as the Owls crawled to within 66-65 with 4:03 left, setting up a tight stretch run.

Hanlan had a three-point play inside of three minutes and two free throws with 59 ticks remaining to make it 77-72, but Bertone answered with a layup and buried a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to pull his team within 79-77. Hanlan hit three more free throws around a Marquan Botley layup before Botley lost the ball trying to set up a potential tying shot as time expired.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hanlan was 11-of-19 from the floor and 12-of-14 from the line, falling three points shy of matching his career high of 41 points. ... Eagles G Lonnie Jackson had three points off the bench in his season debut after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury. ... The game was part of the regional round of the 2K Sports Classic benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project.