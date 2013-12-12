Preview: Florida Atlantic at DePaul

DePaul hopes to have leading scorer Brandon Young back on the hardwood when it attempts to return to the winning side of the ledger by hosting Florida Atlantic on Thursday. Young sat out Friday’s 78-56 loss to Arizona State with an ankle injury and Blue Devils badly missed the senior guard who averages 33 minutes and 16.3 points while losing for the third time in four games. Florida Atlantic has won back-to-back games following a six-game losing streak.

Owls coach Mike Jarvis became the winningest coach in school history with 69 career victories when Florida Atlantic routed Jacksonville 83-63 on Saturday. Jarvis previously coached at Boston University, George Washington and St. John’s and guided the Owls to a 21-win season in 2010-11 to tie the school record for victories. DePaul’s three recent losses have been by an average of 19.3 points with the first two defeats coming against Wichita State and Texas.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (3-6): Senior guard Pablo Bertone averages a team-high 18.9 points and is the reigning Conference USA Player of the Week after averaging 25.5 points in last week’s two victories, including a career-high 31 against Central Florida. Guard Jackson Trapp (10.6) is the only other player scoring in double digits while center Dragan Sekelja (7.9 points, 7.2 rebounds) and forward Justin Raffington (7.9 points, 7.1 rebounds) both do capable work on the boards. Junior forward Kelvin Penn has 17 blocked shots and ranks second in school history with 128.

ABOUT DEPAUL (4-4): Senior forward Cleveland Melvin ranks just behind Young in scoring at 16.1 points but struggled badly against the Sun Devils without his running mate on the court. Melvin was 2-of-12 from the field for a season-low seven points as the Blue Demons shot a season-worst 29.2 percent from the floor. DePaul’s lineup features two impressive freshmen in 6-10 center Tommy Hamilton IV (five double-digit outings while averaging 11.3 points) and guard Billy Garrett Jr. (9.3 after three consecutive double-figure outings).

TIP-INS

1. Melvin scored 23 points when the Blue Demons recorded a 71-62 victory over Florida Atlantic during the 2010-11 campaign.

2. Young (1,492 points) is three points away from passing Sammy Mejia (2003-07) for 10th-place on DePaul’s all-time scoring list and is tied for fifth in career assists with Rashon Burno (439 from 1998-2002).

3. The Owls are 0-3 on the road, with the losses 33-point setbacks to Duke and Detroit and a three-point defeat at Boston College.

PREDICTION: De Paul 76, Florida Atlantic 68