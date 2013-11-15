Preview: Florida Atlantic at Duke

After a rare non-conference loss, fourth-ranked Duke looks to get back on track when it hosts Florida Atlantic on Friday. The Blue Devils came up short in a 94-83 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday in Chicago, their first non-conference loss in the regular season since falling at Ohio State in 2011. The Owls, meanwhile, are making their first road trip of the season after routing NAIA opponent Ave Maria and dropping a 59-57 decision to St. Francis (N.Y.).

Duke returns home with two distinctions at stake - the Blue Devils have an NCAA-best 102 consecutive non-conference home wins and they are 19-1 in games following a loss since the 2009-10 season. The Blue Devils battled fifth-ranked Kansas to the wire in a game that saw 19 lead changes and 13 ties, but they should have an easier time with the Owls, who haven’t had a winning season since 2010-11. It’s the first meeting between the schools.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (1-1): The Owls let an 11-point lead get away in the second half against St. Francis in large part because of a scoring drought of more than seven minutes. On the positive side, 7-foot center Dragan Sekelja had a breakout game, scoring a career-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. Sekelja is one of three Owls averaging double-digit points along with guards Jackson Trapp (13 points) and Pablo Bertone (12.5 points, 7 rebounds).

ABOUT DUKE (1-1): The Blue Devils are loaded with talent, beginning with freshman standout Jabari Parker (24.5 points per game, 7-for-10 from 3-point range) and continuing through sixth man Rasheed Sulaimon (16.5 points). Point guard Quinn Cook boasts a 12-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio and is the catalyst for the high-scoring offense. If the Blue Devils have a weakness, it’s at the foul line - they were 16-of-28 from the stripe against Kansas.

TIP-INS

1. Parker’s 49 points in his first two games are the most by any Duke player to start his career, surpassing Luol Deng’s 41 in 2003.

2. Florida Atlantic coach Mike Jarvis was the coach of the last non-ACC team to win at Cameron Indoor Stadium when his St. John’s squad knocked off the Blue Devils in 2000.

3. Duke has four players shooting better than 60 percent from the floor (minimum 10 attempts), with F Amile Jefferson leading the way at an 84.6 percent clip.

PREDICTION: Duke 91, Florida Atlantic 67