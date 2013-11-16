No. 4 Duke 97, Florida Atlantic 64: Rodney Hood scored a career-high 28 points and freshman Jabari Parker registered his first double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the host Blue Devils routed the Owls.

Hood went 8-of-11 from the floor and Parker was 7-for-13 to lead Duke (2-1), which won its 103rd consecutive non-conference home game. Andre Dawkins added 17 points off the bench, going 5-for-8 from 3-point range.

Pablo Bertone scored 17 points and Justin Raffington collected 14 points and eight rebounds in a reserve role for Florida Atlantic (1-2). Richard Morrow added 11 points for the Owls.

The Blue Devils never trailed, racing to a 15-3 lead in the first 4:33 and cruising from there. They pushed it to 25 on consecutive 3-pointers by Dawkins and led 52-29 at halftime.

Duke opened it up even more with a 15-4 run to start the second half, going up 67-33 when Hood slammed home his own missed jumper. The Owls didn’t get closer than 27 the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Duke went 17-of-24 from the foul line, an improvement over its 16-for-28 showing in Tuesday’s loss to Kansas. … Hood and Parker have combined for at least 38 points in each of the Blue Devils’ first three games. … Duke was 12-of-23 from 3-point range, while Florida Atlantic went 4-for-15 from behind the arc.