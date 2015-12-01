Preview: Florida Atlantic at East Carolina

East Carolina salvaged the final game of their stay at the Las Vegas Invitational to break a three-game losing streak. The Pirates return home to host Florida Atlantic in a non-conference game Tuesday.

The Pirates went 2-0 on their home court before embarking on a two-week trip to the West Coast. While there, they lost a hard-fought game at California followed by setbacks against San Diego State and Arkansas-Little Rock in the first three rounds of the tournament. Sophomore B.J. Tyson scored 22 points to help Jeff Lebo’s squad end its skid with a 93-73 victory over Stetson. The Owls are 1-4 with their lone win coming at Miami (Ohio), but beat the Pirates last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, American Sports Network, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (1-4): After playing four games in five days, the Owls return to the court after a nine-day layoff following a 79-65 loss to Lipscomb as part of the Men Against Breast Cancer Challenge. C.J. Turman leads FAU in scoring at 12.6 points per game but had only five last time out hindered by foul trouble. Turman scored a then career-high 14 points against East Carolina in last season’s 72-63 victory in Boca Raton, Fla.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (3-3): The Pirates snapped out of their shooting slump by knocking down 54.1 percent of their shots from the floor in a wire-to-wire win over Stetson. Caleb White added 14 points for East Carolina, which had shot 31.2 percent in its three previous outings. White, who leads the team in scoring at 13 points per game, had only six in the previous two games while shooting 2-for-13 from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson transfer Adonis Filer is second on the Owls in scoring at 11.4 points per game.

2. East Carolina opened the season with victories over Grambling State and Charlotte.

3. After Tuesday, the Owls doesn’t return to action until Dec. 10 when they host Ave Maria.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 78, Florida Atlantic 65