Preview: Florida Atlantic at Georgia

Georgia rebounded with a pair of victories after dropping its opener and looks to gain more momentum before a trip to New York City when it hosts Florida Atlantic on Sunday. The Bulldogs will take on No. 11 Gonzaga in the Preseason NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, but can’t look ahead against the experienced Owls. Georgia coach Mark Fox told reporters his team “played much harder than we’ve been playing” against Troy on Friday night in an 82-60 victory.

The Bulldogs have given up 10 points fewer in each of their last two games after allowing 80 in a season-opening loss to Georgia Tech and owns an eight-game, regular-season home winning streak. Georgia guard Kenny Gaines also continues to get stronger after missing half of the preseason with an illness, playing a season-high 30 minutes Friday. Florida Atlantic has four of its top five scorers back, but comes in off a disparaging 71-49 loss at Harvard.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (1-2): The Owls led by seven at Harvard on Thursday before giving up 28 of the next 30 points and ended up shooting 36.8 percent from the field. Sophomore Marquan Botley (11.3) leads a balanced offense in scoring for FAU, which is averaging 60.3 points and has committed 45 turnovers in three contests. Senior Justin Raffington owns 10 career double-doubles and paces the Owls in rebounding (7.3) while freshman Justin Massey (10.7 points) has a team-high six 3-pointers.

ABOUT GEORGIA (2-1): Nemanja Djurisic is off to a strong start in his senior season, leading the team in scoring (15.3) while draining five of his first 12 attempts from 3-point range. Marcus Thornton, another senior, recorded a career-high 17 points against Troy and is tied with Charles Mann at 13 per contest for second on the team. Sophomore J.J. Frazier has posted a team-high 14 assists in the first three games and freshman Yante Maten has shown promise with 6-of-11 shooting and six blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia has four of its top five scorers back from a team that finished 20-14 and reached the second round of the NIT.

2. Florida Atlantic’s 6-6 senior F Kelvin Penn has collected 189 blocks in his career – seven in 2014-15.

3. Mann, an SEC preseason first-team pick, has 200 assists in 68 career games.

PREDICTION: Georgia 74, Florida Atlantic 60