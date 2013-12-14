Preview: Florida Atlantic at Maryland

Maryland looks to build on its much-needed victory at Boston College when it hosts Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon. Dez Wells scored a career-high 33 points as the Terrapins recovered from a blowout defeat at Ohio State and a loss to George Washington at the buzzer by shooting better than 55 percent in the 88-80 ACC win over the Eagles on Thursday. Maryland must stay alert against Florida Atlantic, which lost at Boston College by only three and owns a win over Central Florida.

Wells, a 6-5 junior swingman, had scored at least 20 points only once this season before taking over against Boston College - a performance that coach Mark Turgeon called “fun to watch.” Turgeon has been waiting for consistency from his team and the Terrapins have four non-conference games to refine that before returning to ACC play in January. Maryland will have to contain senior Pablo Bertone, who is averaging 27.5 points the last four games.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, RSN (Maryland), ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (3-7): Bertone, a 6-4 guard from Argentina, had 31 points against Central Florida and poured in 30 at DePaul on Thursday in the 81-70 loss. Bertone averages 20 overall and fellow guard Jackson Trapp (11.2) is the only other player scoring in double figures for the Owls, who are producing only 69.3 points per game. Center Justin Raffington averages eight points and a team-best 7.6 rebounds while shooting 52.4 percent from the field for coach Mike Jarvis’ squad.

ABOUT MARYLAND (6-4): With Seth Allen out another three weeks while recovering from a broken foot, Turgeon has had to mix and match at the point guard position as the Terrapins average 13.9 turnovers. Freshman Roddy Peters has seized the opportunity with 25 points combined in the last two games and by averaging four assists over the previous four contests. Wells leads the team in scoring (15.8) while Jake Layman (14.3) and Michigan transfer Evan Smotrycz (13.1) give the Terrapins solid balance.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland 6-8 F Charles Mitchell averages 8.7 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds while shooting 56.1 percent from the field.

2. Both teams have struggled at the free-throw line with Maryland making 63.6 percent and Florida Atlantic 62.4.

3. Maryland beat Florida Atlantic 72-59 in their only previous meeting in December 2009.

PREDICTION: Maryland 78, Florida Atlantic 66