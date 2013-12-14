(Updated: CHANGED “under six” to “over five” in fifth graph)

Maryland 66, Florida Atlantic 62: Jake Layman scored a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Terrapins held off a late rally from the visiting Owls.

Layman made 8-of-14 from the field – including a clutch 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to put Maryland ahead 65-59 – and had two blocked shots. Dez Wells, Charles Mitchell and Shaquille Cleare each contributed 10 points for the Terrapins (7-4), who have rebounded from two straight losses with a pair of wins.

Pablo Bertone recorded 21 points – 16 in the second half – to lead Florida Atlantic (3-8), which had the ball and a chance to tie in the final minute. Marquan Botley added 18 points – including four of his team’s nine 3-pointers – and Kelvin Penn had 11 rebounds for the Owls.

The Terrapins scored the first seven points of the game and led 22-9 after a Roddy Peters basket midway through the first half. Florida Atlantic responded by scoring 22 of the final 33 and made five 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes to pull within 33-31 at intermission.

Maryland scored seven of the first nine in the second half – five by Wells – and later recorded seven straight to push its lead to 51-39. Two 3-pointers by Bertone and a Justin Raffington dunk during an 8-0 run cut the deficit to 55-51 with just over five minutes left, but Owls could not get closer than three.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Terrapins blocked eight shots and only turned the ball over nine times. … G Jackson Trapp, Florida Atlantic’s second-leading scorer, was 1-of-14 from the field and finished with only two points. … Maryland won the only other meeting 72-59 in December 2009.