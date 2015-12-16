Preview: Florida Atlantic at Tennessee

Tennessee has an excellent chance to snap its three-game losing streak Wednesday when it hosts Florida Atlantic, which fell to 2-7 with an 80-73 loss at Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday. The Volunteers lost at No. 18 Butler 94-86 on Saturday and began their slide with a 73-70 setback to No. 22 George Washington on Nov. 27 despite the exploits of senior Kevin Punter Jr., who averages a team-best 22.9 points — 11th in the nation through Monday’s games.

Punter is thriving while playing point guard for the first time in his career in a new system under first-year coach Rick Barnes. “Hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life, man,” Punter told GoVols247 earlier this season. “But it’s all right. Whatever my team needs, you know?” Barnes also helped the New York native rebuild his jump shot and Punter responded with a .522 field-goal percentage. The Owls, who have lost to No. 1 Michigan State, East Carolina and UCF by an average of 22.3 points this season, were to reach Knoxville just after midnight after traveling some 150 miles down Interstate 75 from Richmond, Kentucky.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA ATLANTIC (2-7): Sophomore center C.J. Turman entered Tuesday’s game leading the Owls at 11.5 points per game, but was held scoreless against Eastern Kentucky after attempting two field goals in 21 minutes. Junior guard Adonis Filer, a transfer from Clemson, scored 16 points Tuesday and averages 11.1 points. Florida Atlantic was 14-for-16 from the free-throw line Tuesday and leads Conference USA at 75 percent.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (4-4): The Volunteers boast three other players averaging double digits in points including 6-4 senior forward Armani Moore (15.8), who leads the team in rebounds (7.6 per game), assists (4.0) and blocks (2.4, 29th nationally). Junior guard Robert Hubbs III averages 15.3 points, but missed the Butler game with a knee injury and may not return until Tennessee’s contest versus Gonzaga in Seattle on Saturday. Senior guard Devon Baulkman (10.6 points) scored 13 against Butler after scoring six in a 94-86 loss to Nebraska on Nov. 28 and 16 versus George Washington.

TIP-INS

1. Tennessee has won 15 consecutive nonconference home games dating to a 65-58 loss to North Carolina State on Dec. 18, 2013.

2. Punter has scored 20 or more points in five straight games, the longest such streak by a Volunteer since Jordan McRae in February-March 2013.

3. Tennessee’s bench has been outscored 149-110 this season.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 85, Florida Atlantic 65