Tennessee 81, Florida Atlantic 62
December 17, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Guard Kevin Punter scored a game-high 24 points while adding five assists and five rebounds Wednesday night as Tennessee beat Florida Atlantic 81-62 in a non-conference game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Forward Armani Moore added 16 points for the Volunteers (5-4), while guard Devon Baulkman chipped in 11.

Tennessee took the lead 19 seconds into the game and never trailed, owning a 36-27 halftime advantage and gradually pulling away in the second half.

Reserve guard Solomon Poole scored 10 points to pace the Owls (2-8). Florida Atlantic converted just 34.5 percent of its field-goal attempts and couldn’t compete on the boards, where it was whipped to the tune of 45-31.

Coming off a 94-86 loss at 17th-ranked Butler on Saturday, the Volunteers sank 48.2 percent from the field and also marched to the foul line 33 times, canning 24. The Owls were 16-for-22 at the line.

The Vols were more efficient as the game progressed, hitting 52 percent of their field goals in the second half and going 19-for-23 on free throws.

Tennessee also enjoyed a 17-5 advantage in second-chance points as well as a 42-20 edge in points in the paint. Florida Atlantic’s starting lineup managed only 26 points.

