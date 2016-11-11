Preview: Florida Gulf Coast at Florida

With seven of his top eight scorers returning from last season, Mike White begins his second season as Florida's head coach in a neutral-site game against Florida Gulf Coast on Friday with heightened expectations. While the Gators will be seeking their 25th consecutive home-opening win, they will be doing it in Jacksonville, not Gainesville, as they begin an 11-game stretch that includes 10 games around the state before returning to Exactech Arena at the O'Connell Center on Dec. 21.

In addition to all the returning players, the Gators have also added a potentially potent scoring option in graduate student Canyon Barry - the son of Hall of Famer Rick Barry - who averaged 19.7 points a game for the College of Charleston last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the 13th game. White wants to employ an up-tempo attack and aggressive defense and this season he appears to have the depth to do so. "As much as possible, we want to get out in the open floor and we can feed off turnovers and pressure and get some easy ones," White recently told reporters. "As of right now, that is when we are at our best." The Eagles haven't had much luck against the Gators, going 0-3 and being held to 50 points or fewer in all three games, including a 70-50 loss last season and a 62-50 defeat in a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 meeting in 2013.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT FLORIDA GULF COAST (2015-16: 21-14): The Eagles, who were last season's Atlantic Sun Conference tournament champions and also beat Fairleigh Dickinson in an NCAA Tournament First Four game, return 90 percent of their points, rebounds and assists. Their offense is led by a pair of preseason all-conference picks - senior forward Marc-Eddy Norelia (17.1 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, 54.5 percent shooting) and sophomore guard Zach Johnson (11.1 ppg, 3.3 assists). The interior is anchored by Demetris Morant (5.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.4 blocks), the conference's preseason defensive player of the year, while redshirt junior forward Antravious Simmons (7.9 ppg, 54.1 percent) and sophomore guard Rayjon Tucker (6.2 ppg, 54.5 percent) offer secondary scoring options.

ABOUT FLORIDA (2015-16: 21-15): Sophomore guard KeVaughn Allen (11.6 ppg) got off to a slow start as a freshman but came on strong to eventually live up to the preseason hype and should elevate his offensive game this season. Junior center John Egbunu (11.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 48 blocks) is an inside force on both ends of the floor while athletic junior forward Devin Robinson (9.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg) had a five-game stretch late in the season in which he averaged 13 points. Senior Kasey Hill (9.1 ppg, 3.3 apg) and junior Chris Chiozza (7.2 points, 4.3 apg) shared the point-guard duties last season and are defensive pests, combining for 92 steals, but both need to shoot better than last season when Hill shot 39.1 percent and Chiozza only 34.4 percent.

TIP-INS:

1. Florida needs to improve on its 3-point and free-throw shooting after hitting only 31.9 percent from beyond the arc and 64.7 percent from the foul line last season.

2. The Gators were picked to finish sixth in the SEC by the media while the Eagles were the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Sun regular-season title.

3. Florida's players have combined to start 295 career games.

PREDICTION: Florida 73, Florida Gulf Coast 63