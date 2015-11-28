Florida 70, Florida Gulf Coast 50

Senior forward Dorian Finney-Smith continued his hot start this season, leading Florida to a 70-50 win over Florida-Gulf Coast on Friday at the O‘Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Finney-Smith led all scorers with 23 points and center John Eqbunu added 17 points and four blocks for the Gators, who overcame a slow start to improve to 5-1 under first-year coach Mike White.

Florida Gulf Coast led 33-32 at halftime behind seven points from guard Julian DeBose.

The Gators started cold and connected on only 2 of 12 3-pointers and shot just 29.7 percent in the first half. Finney-Smith kept Florida in the game with 14 first-half points

Finney-Smith topped 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

The Gators opened the second half with a 10-0 run, capped by guard KeVaughn Allen’s 3-pointer that put Florida up 42-33. The lead grew to 16 on a dunk by forward Devin Robinson with 10 minutes to play and Florida pulled away from there.

Guard Christian Terrell came off the bench to lead FGCU (3-3) with nine points. No Eagles player scored in double figures.

The schools met in the Sweet 16 of the 2013-2014 NCAA Tournament, with Florida eliminating FGCU.

The Gators, who blocked 11 shots, have bounced back from a lopsided loss to Purdue with two straight wins. They host Richmond on Tuesday.