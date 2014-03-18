Preview: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Florida State

After missing out on an NCAA tournament bid, Florida State was awarded a No. 1 seed in the NIT and will host eighth-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the opening round Tuesday in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles fell to Virginia in the ACC tournament quarterfinals after getting past Maryland in a second-round matchup. “This is a great opportunity for our team to continue playing and to gain experience in a postseason tournament,” coach Leonard Hamilton said of the NIT.

Florida Gulf Coast captured its first Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season title but fell to Mercer in the tournament final, earning the automatic NIT berth. “We’ve got our hands full,” first-year Eagles coach Joe Dooley told the Fort Myers News-Press, calling FSU “a great opponent.” This is the first-ever meeting between Florida State and Florida Gulf Coast, despite their proximity.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA GULF COAST (22-12): Last season, the Eagles became the first No. 15 seed in NCAA tournament history to reach the Sweet 16 with upsets of Georgetown and San Diego State before bowing out against Florida. Losing in the Atlantic Sun title game cost Florida Gulf Coast a chance at another run in the Big Dance, but the Eagles remain excited to test their mettle in the NIT. “Our guys will have a lot of energy and a lot of excitement, for sure,” Dooley said, adding, “It’s a tremendous honor to play in the NIT.”

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (19-13): The Seminoles are making their second consecutive NIT appearance following four consecutive NCAA tournament bids, and Florida State has qualified for postseason play in a school-record nine straight seasons under Hamilton. Last year, the Seminoles entered the NIT as a No. 4 seed but were ousted in the opening round by Louisiana Tech, giving them something to prove this time around. “The field in the NIT continues to improve each season,” Hamilton told Seminoles.com, “and this is quite possibly the best NIT field I can remember.”

TIP-INS

1. The Seminoles are 10-8 all-time in the NIT, while Florida Gulf Coast is making its first appearance in the tournament.

2. Former Eagles coach Andy Enfield, who left to take over Southern California’s program after last season’s Sweet 16 run, was an assistant under Hamilton until 2011. Current Florida Gulf Coast assistant coach Michael Fly also was a part of that staff at Florida State.

3. The Seminoles led the ACC in field goal percentage (46.5 percent) and shot 36.9 percent from 3-point range, trailing only Duke (39.4) in the conference.

PREDICTION: Florida State 67, Florida Gulf Coast 62