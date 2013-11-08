Preview: Florida Gulf Coast at Nebraska

What a difference a year makes for Florida Gulf Coast, which opens its season Friday with a non-conference game at Nebraska. No longer an unknown after last season’s improbable NCAA Tournament success, the Eagles come into the season with not only high expectations, but with a new head coach. Former Kansas assistant Joe Dooley takes over for Andy Enfield, who departed for Southern California after leading the Eagles to the Sweet 16 last season.

After a dismal season in head coach Tim Miles’ first season, Nebraska will move into the new Pinnacle Arena, which has already sold out for every Cornhusker game this season. Starters Ray Gallegos, Shavon Shields and David Rivers return to a team that finished 10th in the Big Ten last season. “I‘m not worried about tempering expectations,” said Miles, who previously coached at Colorado State. “We should have expectations. That’s something we want.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network.

ABOUT FLORIDA GULF COAST (26-11, 13-5 Atlantic Sun): Gone is Sherwood Brown, who averaged 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds last season and was a main catalyst behind the team’s postseason run. Bernard Thompson (14.3 ppg) and Chase Fieler (12.1) do return along with point guard Brett Comer. “We’ve got good kids here,” Dooley told ESPN. “They experienced some success last year, and now they want to keep this going. It’s definitely a good situation.”

ABOUT NEBRASKA (15-18, 5-13 Big Ten): Gallegos is the only senior on scholarship for a team that has 10 scholarship players in their first or second season. Gallegos averaged 12.5 points last season while leading the Big Ten with 83 3-pointers. Freshman Tai Webster, who was a member of the New Zealand national team during Olympic qualifying, could start at point guard.

TIP-INS

1. The Eagles became a full Division I member in 2011.

2. The Cornhuskers have never won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

3. Dooley was 57-52 in four years as head coach at East Carolina ending in 1999.

PREDICTION: Florida Gulf Coast 67, Nebraska 59