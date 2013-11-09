FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nebraska 79, Florida Gulf Coast 55
November 9, 2013 / 4:45 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: RECASTS 2nd sentence in 2nd graph RECASTS 1st sentence in 5th graph)

Nebraska 79, Florida Gulf Coast 55: Shavon Shields put up 28 points - one shy of matching a career-high - as the host Cornhuskers opened Pinnacle Bank Arena with a decisive victory over the Eagles.

Shields hit all 12 of his free throws, and came up with a team-high six rebounds for Nebraska (1-0). Terran Petteway scored 17 points while Benny Parker and Tai Webster notched nine points apiece.

Jamail Jones, a transfer from Marquette, had 17 points, and Bernard Thompson came up with 12 for Florida Gulf Coast (0-1). Chase Fieler and Brett Comer, key members of last season’s Sweet 16 team, combined for eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Shields scored 14 points points in the first half as Nebraska built at 39-27 advantage. The Cornhuskers hit 14-of-24 field goals before the break, compared to just 8-of-22 for the Eagles.

Walter Pitchford added seven points for Nebraska. Filip Cvjeticanin had 10 points for Florida Gulf Coast, which committed 16 turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cornhuskers made 24-of-31 free throws. ... Nebraska outscored the Eagles 20-7 in the first eight minutes of the second half. ... The Cornhuskers will host Western Illinois on Tuesday, while the Eagles return home to play Hartford.

